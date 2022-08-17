, 97, passed away August 7, 2022 at The Neighborhood in Somerset, Kentucky.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy (Rodney) Jones of Somerset, Kentucky, and Pam (Robert) Hay of Albany, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Greg Dalton, Rodney Dalton, Laura Hay Guffey, Wesley Hay, and Alex Jones.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset, Kentucky, with Bro. Gary Phelps officiating. Burial followed in the Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, Kentucky.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Neighborhood Employees Appreciation Fund, 100 Neighborly Way, Somerset, KY 42503 or Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home of Somerset, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ruth Brown Weaver