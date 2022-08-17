, 66, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

He was the son of the late Raymond and Jearleen Cravens, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Cravens, a son, Jason Cravens, and a sister, Delora Pappas.

He is survived by a daughter, Amy Cravens, of LIvingsto, Tennessee; one son, Jonathan (Shawna) Cravens, of Albany; one sister, Regina (Wimpy) Hudson, of Scottsville, Kentucky; one brother, David (Janie) Cravens, of Washington, Georgia; two grandchildren, Casey and Alayna Cravens.

Services were held Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David McCarty andBro. Kenny Neal officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Danny R. Cravens