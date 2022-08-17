Shirley Jean

Massengale Riddle, 60, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at The Medical Center at Albany.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Robert and Dottie Pauline Rains Massengale.

She is survived by two sons, Chad (Tamara) Riddle and Daniel Riddle; one brother, Ricky (Jackie) Massengale; along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Shawn Shelley and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Clinton County.

Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, in charge of arrangements.

