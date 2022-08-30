, 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at The Medical Center-Albany.

He was the son of the late Earl and Sue Shelton and was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy D. Shelton. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church, and a Veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by a daughter, Lois (David) Pennycuff, of Albany; a son, Allen (Faye) Shelton, of Allons, Tennessee; six sisters: Helen Hunter, Tempie (Bill) Tidmore, Lisa (Vaughn) Pierce, Juanita Thurman, all of Albany, Bonnie (Gilbert) Gibson, Georgetown, Kentucky; and Diane (Jack) Roberts, Monticello, Kentucky; four brothers: Robert Shelton, Oris (Shirley) Shelton, Eddie K. (Diane) Shelton, and Danny (Earlene) Shelton, all of Albany; two grandchildren:,Nick (Tiffany) Shelton, and Justin Pennycuff; three great-grandchildren,Ben Shelton, Jaxon Pennycuff, and Oaklynn Pennycuff

Services were held Friday, August 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones and Bro. Danny Lane officiating. Burial followed in Shelton Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Bennis Shelton