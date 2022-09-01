Pam Guthrie qualifies for water skiing tourney in France

With the Labor Day holiday looming, the water skiing season will soon be coming to an end.

A well known Clinton County competitive skier won’t be seeing her season ending on her home lake, Lake Cumberland, however, after qualifying to ski in the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation water skiing competition in Bordeaux, France.

Pam Denney Guthrie will travel to France next month after qualifying for the international tournament by ranking in the top 15 worldwide in the 35 and over division.

Guthrie will travel to Baurech Lake in France for the competition slated for September 12-18.

Skiers from all over the world will be competing for their respective countries in different age divisions.

Guthrie finished the competitive qualifying season with an 11 world ranking in her division.

She has been involved in competitive water skiing for more than three decades and has captured the Kentucky State Championship in her age divisions for 35 straight years.

The current Kentucky state champion also placed first in the 2022 Southern Regionals in Alabama in the women’s division, skiing in a runoff after tying with another skier.

She also competed in the Goode National Water-Ski Championship in Kansas, placing sixth.

A perfectionist on the slalom ski, she told the Clinton County News last week that she wasn’t particularly pleased with that sixth place finish.

“Not the score I was hoping for, but once you fall or miss a buoy, you are done,” Guthrie said. “You only have one chance.”

She says that the support from her family has been instrumental in her success, not only this year and preparing for the international tournement, but throughout her entire skiing career.

“I want to thank my daughter, Dana, and son-in-law Tim for all for the coaching and boat driving,” Guthrie said. “Also, my brothers Leon and Kim Denney for all of their support over the years.”

Guthrie added that her daughter, Dana, who is also an accomplished water skier herself, will be traveling with her to the competition in France.

“I feel truly blessed for this opportunity,” Guthrie said. “Remember, age is just a number and you should never stop

