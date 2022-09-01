Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Stephan Bridgeman, 62, of Albany, was arrested Friday, August 26, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Bridgeman was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine ).

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.