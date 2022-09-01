Park board meets

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board held a special call meeting last Wednesday evening with a limited number of items to be discussed.

The meeting was held in lieu of its regular meeting, which is usually held on the last Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

The board had received only one proposal for covering the batting cages, which board members considered somewhat too high in price. They decided to seek at least two more proposals on that particular project.

Some of the board members are also going to be looking at a possible concession stand that is for sale to install at the current location at the park.

The park board was recently gifted $15,000 by the Clinton County Fiscal Court from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to go toward constructing a new, needed concession stand.

The building to be looked at, if purchased, would have to be moved to the location and work such as electrical wiring, etc. would need to be done.

The county would reimburse the park board (up to the $15,000 amount) once invoices are turned in on the project.

No specific time line for completion has been set at this time, but it is hoped the new concession facility will be in place by next spring.

The board also agreed to contact Perry Talbott about installing a scoreboard on one of the ball fields.

The board is also working on having a light put up to shine on the American flag hanging above one of the ball fields.

Also discussed was renting vendor spaces for the upcoming annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale, and advertising the park via Facebook and other sources as a location for vendors to rent booth spaces.

Mountain View Park recently created a page on Facebook and patrons can now go online to be updated on upcoming events that will be taking place at the facility.

The next regular meeting of the Clinton County Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for September 29 at 6 p.m. at the park and is open to the public.