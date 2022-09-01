Dawgs fall in season opener to Wayne





The Bulldogs took to the home field Friday night to play host to Celina, Tennessee.

The Bulldogs of Celina shutout Clinton County 53-0, handing the Dawgs its second loss of the season.

Head Coach Rocky Tallent said his Dawgs were just outmatched.

“We just couldn’t get anything going at all Friday night. I thought our team came out really flat and never got their legs under them at all,” Tallent said. “We were dominated on both sides of the ball, plain and simple. On offense we struggled with some dropped passes and defensively, at the start of the game, we struggled to get pressure on them, and then once we figured that out and got the pressure, we just flat out missed a bunch of tackles. I give Clay County credit, they had a great game plan for us and they are a very solid senior-heavy team.”

Other than being outplayed, Tallent said there were some injuries that played a factor in Friday night’s loss.

“The Bulldogs also suffered several injuries to key players Friday night and will go into this Friday night’s game battered and bruised and down at least three or four starters from each side of the ball,” Tallent said.

The Bulldogs were lead offensively by junior Bentley Boils, who was 6-17 for 59 yards and threw two interceptions. The ground game never got anything going and our leading rusher, sophomore Scout Bryant, had only 15 yards. Clinton County’s leading receiver was sophomore Carter Talbott, who had 39 yards receiving. On the defensive side of the ball we were lead in tackles by senior Malachi Upchurch with four tackles, followed by Kade Beaty and Allen Pierce who added three each. Sophomore Carter Talbott also added our only take away for the game with a interception in the fourth quarter.

“The focus of me and my staff all week is to put a better product on the field for the home crowd this Friday night at Bulldog Field as the Dawgs take on the Raiders of McCreary Central at 7:00 p.m.,” Tallent said.

Clinton County running back Scout Bryant made his way around Bulldog quarterback Bentley Boils before advancing the football Friday night during the Dawgs’ 53-0 loss to Clay County, Tennessee. Clinton County will be looking for their first win of the season this Friday night when they host McCreary Central on Bulldog Field. The game is slated for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

Three Bulldog defensive players ganged up on this Clay County runner Friday night to bring him down and end the run during the second quarter of action on Bulldog Field. Clinton County lost the contest to its cross state rival, 53-0. The Dawgs will be looking for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play host to McCreary Central in a contest set to begin at 7:00 p.m.