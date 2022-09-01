Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs still looking for win #1 after Celina loss

Our Bulldogs had another hard night Friday in front of a nice home crowd on Bulldog Field where they played host to a big, hard hitting and very fast Clay County, Tennessee Bulldog counterpart squad.

Down 21-0 in the first quarter, things never really looked up for Clinton County throughout the contest.

Then, there was the malfunction with the lighting equipment that brought on a 30 minute delay between the first and second quarter that brought new meaning to the phrase “lights out” for the Dawgs when the lights did come back on.

Things should start looking up for our Dawgs as the season goes forward, and the opponents begin to be closer in class size to our own Clinton County squad.

Still playing up for the next two outings, the more positive aspect is we’re only going up against one class for the next two outings, both against 3A schools.

Secondly, in both cases, we’re still playing at home on Bulldog Field.

Clinton County will play host to McCreary Central this Friday night in a game slated for a 7:00 p.m. start.

The Raiders will be coming to Bulldog Field with a 1-1 record, having opened the season with a 47-0 win over the Generals of Jackson County, but following that performance with last Friday night’s 56-15 loss at the hands of Hart County.

Clinton County will follow by hosting Adair County on September 9, in another 7:00 p.m. start against a 3A squad.

Volley Dawgs reach the championship game

The Clinton County Volley Dawgs had a nice trip to Fleming County over the weekend, where they competed in the Seeds for Success Tournament.

The Volley Dawgs picked up four wins in the all-day event, defeating host Fleming County as well as Lewis County, Lee County and George Rogers Clark.

Earning a spot in the championship match, Clinton County fell 2-0 to Ashland Paul Blazer, earning the runner-up trophy in the tournament.

The Volley Dawgs will host Monroe County Tuesday, September 6, are set to travel to Russell County Thursday, September 8, and Cumberland County on Monday, September 12.

Last of the “Big Three” weekends is here

I said just a while back that this summer tourism season will be over before we know it, and like it always works out, here we are – again.

This weekend’s Labor Day holiday marks the traditional end of the summer tourism season, and likely with all of the rainy weather we’ve experienced this summer, expect it to be a busy one as everyone tries to get one last weekend of summer fun in.

Remember we’re likely to see huge crowds on our roads as well as on our two lakes – so give yourself just a little extra room and a little extra time.

Remember, the calendar end of summer is still some three weeks away, and with some favorable fall weather, we will still have maybe six weeks to two months of nice outdoor activity / laking weather ahead of us.

September and October can be the best and most peaceful time to get out and enjoy the lakes and surroundings that others travel here for hours to enjoy.

Most importantly – “let’s be careful out there.”

Get outside and enjoy these final few weeks of summer.