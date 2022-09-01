Russell Aaron, 67, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, the result of an earlier automobile accident.

He was the son of the late Holland A. Aaron, and was a local dispatcher with 911, a veteran of the US Air Force, and a member of Albany United Church of the Nazarene.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Aaron.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Aaron; his mother, Bertie Perdue, of Albany; three sons, Will Aaron and James Aaron, both of Lexington, Kentucky, and Matt (Marcy) Aaron, of Albany; two step-daughters, Jamie Booher and Lora Presley, both of Byrdstown, Tennessee; two sisters, Belinda Hill, of Salem, Indiana, and Holly (Ronnie) Moreland, of Albany; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Albany United Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with Bro. Daryl Hodge officiating.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.