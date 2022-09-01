Helen O. McWhorter, York, 91, of Franklin, Indiana, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed awayThursday, August 18, 2022 in Indiana.

She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mallie Jones, and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer McWhorter, and her second husband, Bill York; two daughters, Mary Ledbetter, and Joanne Riley; two sons, Fred McWhorter, and Samuel McWhorter,; five brothers, Samuel Paul, Arthur Max, Robert Lewis, William Kenneth, and James Earl Jones

She is survived by seven daughters, Ruby McCoig, Reba Marshall, Rita Davis, Judy Bryant, Carolyn McWhorter, Doris Shelton, and Donna Hiner,; three sons, James, Eddie, and Larry McWhorter; three sisters, Dorothy Marcum, Margie Shelton-White, Martha Riley-Stearns; three brothers, Albert L. Jones, Alvin L. Jones, and Johnny D. Jones; 25 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

A memorial services was held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Franklin, Indiana, at the Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community Chapel.

Services were held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Cumberland City Church with Bro. Shane Smith officiating.

Burial followed in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.