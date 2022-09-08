Robert L. Myers



John N. Maynard

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests:

Robert L. Myers 54, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, September 3, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Myers was charged with violation of an EPO/DVO, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Myers was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

John N. Maynard 60, of Jamestown, Kentucky, was arrested Saturday, September 3, 2022, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Poole.

Maynard was charged with speeding 16 mph over, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to notify address change.

Maynard also had district court warrants out of Taylor County, Kentucky.

Maynard was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Christopher Young, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover.

Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, 1st offense (Hydrocodone), possession of a controlled substance Schedule 3 (Suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Young was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

Christopher Young