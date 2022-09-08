Separate accidents claim two lives

Jaleigh McIntyre

David A. Thrasher

Clinton County was plagued with two accidents this past weekend that took the lives of two Albany residents.

On Saturday night, September 3, at 7:43 p.m., a three vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of KY-90 and KY-558.

The accident claimed the life of Jaleigh McIntyre, 19, of Albany. She was a 2021 graduate who played both basketball and soccer for Clinton County High School.

McIntyre was operating a 2014 Nissan traveling east on KY-90 when she collided with a 2017 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roy Denney, 70, of New Castle, Indiana.

Denney was traveling north on KY-558 and was attempting to make a left turn onto KY-90.

Denney’s vehicle then collided with a 2015 Chevrolet operated by Erika Harlen of Monticello, Kentucky. Harlen was traveling south on KY-558 and was making a turn onto east KY-90.

McIntyre was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky, and then transported to UK Medical Center where she passed away. The accident is under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and assisted at the scene by Clinton County EMS and the Albany Fire Department.

The second fatal accident occurred Sunday, September 4, at 5:50 p.m. and took the life of David A. Thrasher, 79, of Albany.

Thrasher was operating a 1990 Chevrolet pickup traveling north on US-127 By-pass when he collided with a 2006 Chevrolet driven by Ronnie K. Neal, of Albany, who was traveling east on KY-553 and failed to stop at the stop sign. After the impact, Thrasher’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Thrasher from the vehicle and causing the fatal injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and was assisted at the scene by Clinton County EMS and the Albany Fire Department.