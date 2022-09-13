Pet Adoption Day is Saturday at Tri-County Animal Shelter

In an attempt to clear the cages at the Tri-County Animal Shelter, the facility will host its first ever mass Pet Adoption Day event this Saturday, September 17.

The special Pet Adoption Day will be hosted at the shelter site located on Ky. 90 in the Snow Community of Clinton County, just east of the Tyson processing plant. Saturday’s special event will be from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and all adoption fees are waived Saturday.

Clinton County Judge/Excective Ricky Craig told the Clinton County News recently that while those adoption fees have been waived for the Pet Adoption Day event, those who do adopt an animal Saturday must sign papers and schedule a day for having their new pet family member spayed or neutered at the local clinic, Furever Friends of Albany.

Prizes will also be given away during the event and those who adopt a pet can register to win.

“Come join us Saturday, September 17, and find your furry forever friend,” Craig said recently in announcing the Pet Adoption Day.