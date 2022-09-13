Important election date reminders

The ending of Labor Day weekend usually signals the beginning of the final stretch for campaigning in the November General Election, and the year 2022 in Albany and Clinton County is no exception.

Campaign signs are showing up across the area, especially in downtown Albany, where the majority of candidates are running this year.

Although there are considerably fewer than usual county-wide races on the ballot this fall, due to no Democrat candidates having filed and some non-partisan races having no opposition, several races that will have candidates to choose from will be on the ballot. Those include city, county, state, federal and judicially related races.

Even though the summer season is still officially here for a couple of more weeks, Election Day, as of this week’s NEWS publication date of September 8, is just two months away–Tuesday, November 8.

As the general election quickly approaches, County Clerk Nathan Collins has issued some dates for voters to keep in mind, as well as other information.

As of the end of August, a total of 7,778 total residents in the county were registered to vote.

The vast majority of voters currently on the books are Republicans, with some 6,642 affiliated with that party. The total number of Democrat party registrants through the same period has dipped under the 1,000 mark and stood at 952. A total of 184 registered voters were either Independent or registered under another political party.

Individuals not registered to vote have until Tuesday, October 11, to do so in order to be able to cast a ballot in this year’s November election. Also, that date is the final date to declare party affiliation and vote in that party in the upcoming general election.

After the October 11 deadline for this year’s balloting, voters will have until December 31 to change party affiliation to vote in the 2023 May Primary.

The final day to declare as a write-in candidate (those running as write-ins do not have to run under a political banner), is October 28, just 11 days prior to the election.

Mail-in absentee balloting will begin on Monday, September 26. Only those with special circumstances, such as being out of your county of residence, medical excuses, etc., may vote absentee.

Absentee ballots can be obtained by coming by or calling the County Clerk’s office at (606) 387-5943 or online at: govoteky.com.

Absentee walk-in voting at the County Clerk’s office will be held on the days of October 26, 27, 28 and 31 and again on November 1 and 2.

Early voting and actual Election Day voting will again take place at three centralized locations in the county, including the Welcome Center (just north of Albany), the Clinton County Community (Senior Citizens) Center on Spring Street in Albany, and the RECC building in the Snow community.

(Dates and times for early voting will be published at a later date.)

Albany and Clinton County residents will elect top city (mayor) and county (judge/executive) leaders for the next four years, as well as six each, Albany City Council and Clinton County Fiscal Court (Magistrates).

A total of 10 persons, including three incumbents, are seeking one of six seats on the city council and two persons, including the incumbent, are running for Albany Mayor.

All magisterial candidates are unopposed, three incumbents and three non-incumbents, and two persons, the incumbent and a write-in candidate, are seeking the Clinton County Judge/Executive’s post.

Only two school board district’s will have races, with one incumbent being unopposed and another write-in, non-incumbent currently unopposed.

The November General Election ballot is almost complete, barring any further write-in candidates who may opt to seek office this year.