Council delays vote on tax rates

Albany City Council met in regular session last Tuesday, September 6, with all members present. Although the agenda was light, there was much discussion and many actions taken during the meeting, which lasted approximately an hour.

Several projects were discussed or brought up, with the actions taken to purchase sorely needed equipment for various departments and getting a list of other priority equipment needs.

Apparently some of the funding for equipment can be drawn from the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant the city has been approved for.

At the start of the lengthy session, it was noted that bids on several items of surplus property and equipment would be advertised in the coming weeks, with bid openings to be held later.

Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher then discussed the subject of decorating the city for the fall season. Some council members noted the high cost of decorations, such as mums, etc. at retail outlets.

Thrasher, who works in the school system, recommended the city contact the CCHS FFA (Future Farmers of America) organization, which is currently selling fall decorations at much lower prices than retail stores.

She also noted that the students may do the decorating of the downtown area for a school project, saving the city money in cost for decorations and city employees work time for the decorating.

The council agreed to have Thrasher contact FFA Advisor Billy Grannemann to see if such a project could be worked out if the city purchased decorations by bulk through the school’s organization.

Councilwoman Sarah Browning also brought forth some upcoming issues, first telling the council that the now annual “Christmas on the Square” was being planned, and this year, a Christmas parade was also tentatively slated for November 30.

Browning noted events are in the planning stages and meetings are currently being held.

Another issue discussed by the council was a speeding problem during after school hours around Virginia Avenue, with Mayor Lyle Pierce saying the problem was in the process of being taken care of.

Assistant Police Chief Wayne Glover then asked if there was any valid reason (for the school) to let kids out where they do on a narrow road, at the back near Tuggle Lane. He said the situation was creating more traffic.

Thrasher asked if the students were let out on the main road, would the police department be able to direct traffic during times when schools were being dismissed. Officer Glover replied they could, and had directed traffic in school areas in the past.

Councilman Leland Hicks then voiced concerns about a broken down guard rail on Nolan Street.

Brooks Ferguson with the street department said the price of new guardrails had been checked into and they were expensive, but he added he would look at the guardrail to see if it could be welded and bolted back in place.

Browning then addressed the council about the splash pad project she has been looking into, saying the grant applications for funding, which are on a matching basis, begin January 1 of next year.

The councilwoman said she hoped it could be a joint city/county project, and did say that ARPA funds could be used under “parks and recreation” for such a venture.

Council members questioned Browning about things such as insurance costs, which she said shouldn’t be any higher than that what a playground may cost.

Location of such a splash pad is also a major issue, with Browning saying there were options, such as the park, or possibly acquiring property in a suitable location.

It was noted the city and/or county, if funded jointly, would be responsible for the upkeep of the pad, but said it shouldn’t cost a lot to maintain.

She also continued that grant amounts could be applied for ranging from $25,000 up to $250,000, but they would require a match in funds from the entities receiving them.

Browning added the community had shown vast support for such a project here, saying that other area counties such as Adair and Wayne have a splash pad, used primarily for children’s recreation.

Councilman Reed Sloan then said that residents in Bald Rock had been without water for years, and asked what affect such a splash pad project (which depends totally on water flow) would have.

Browning said that water used in splash pads “circulates” and would not have any adverse affect on the amount of water usage.

Members of the Albany Water Department who were present at the meeting also had input on the water related discussion, noting the water that would run through the splash pad would have to be treated with chlorine and regulated for safety.

Monarch Engineer David Bowles then gave a brief update on ongoing water projects, saying he had heard from AML pertaining to the water line project on the bypass and that project “was not dead.” He also reported contractors were currently working on the water treatment plant.

Water department employee Kenneth Delk also noted the new water meters should begin being installed in October, with the first group going around the downtown square. He also said the new computerized meter reading equipment has been installed in the truck.

Mayor Pierce said the meters were being delivered 50 at a time and delivery has been behind schedule.

Delk said the city has up to two years to have all the new meters installed in the city limits, but it would not take nearly that long.

The issue of setting the city’s tax rates for next year was on the agenda, but following discussion, the item was eventually tabled to a later, yet to be determined, date.

Current city tax rates, which according to records have not changed in 30 years –since 1992– are .18 cents per $100 assessed value on property and .20 cents on tangible, motor vehicle and watercraft.

Councilwoman Thrasher questioned whether or not those rates will “get us just where we are now?”

A city employee who was in attendance said if he saw growth in the city, he didn’t care to pay more in taxes.

Councilwoman Browning, however, said some local residents on fixed incomes “legitimately cannot afford groceries.”

No other council member commented on the tax rate issue and Mayor Pierce recommended tabling this issue, with the council agreeing on the suggestion. Apparently the city has until around early October to have the tax rates for the coming year in place.

The council then began a discussion on equipment, as Councilman Sloan had gotten two proposals on a tractor. He noted the city had $305,000 in Covid relief funds, and those can be used for equipment needs.

The current tractor being used by the street department, it was noted, is about 30 years old.

Sloan had received a bid from Steve Barlow Farm Equipment out of Somerset for $65,000 for a Kabota and a second from Maury County Equipment on a New Holland for $67,000.

Councilman Joe Stockton said he would like to get additional quotes, but Sloan said the city was running out of time.

Following some discussion among the council and city employees, the council, on a motion by Sloan and seconded by Hicks, voted to purchase the New Holland tractor, with the motion passing 5-1. Sloan, Hicks, Browning, Thrasher and Steve Lawson voted yes with Stockton voting no.

Also, on a motion by Thrasher, they voted to purchase a dump trailer for $10,400 from a dealer who has local ties.

The council also discussed equipment needs such as a road borer, a used dump truck for the water department, and equipment for the police department.

Mayor Pierce also said he had been approached by County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig pertaining to any possible help the city may provide at the animal shelter, as the shelter is in need of funding, manpower, volunteers and more.

The council seemed in favor of helping the county out with the shelter but would like more specifics. No action was taken on the issue last week.

Wendy Holden, a member of the Downtown Revitalization committee, then questioned the reason there was so much trash (not only in the city) around, saying she had also talked to Judge Craig about the problem.

“What is the reason?”, for the trash problem, she asked.

The issue was only briefly discussed, with one person saying that children hadn’t been taught not to litter.

Also during last week’s meeting:

* Mayor Pierce welcomed new APD Officer Casey Richardson to the local police force.

* Browning and others thanked Clinton County Sheriff-elect Ricky Marcum, who served his last day as officer last week, for his past 20 years of service on the Albany Police Department.

* Chrissy Parrish mentioned to the council that last winter, she had noted some homeless people sleeping on the street and hoped something could be done for those people.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, at 5 p.m. in the conference room at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.