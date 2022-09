The Albany Fire Department was called to the scene of a barn fire located on U.S. Hwy 127 at the home of Chris Ballenger on Sunday afternoon, September 11, at 5 p.m. Firefighter Bozie York said the cause of the fire was undetermined at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. York also noted the barn contained about 3,000 square bales of straw. No one was injured during the fire.