Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests:

The Albany Police Department arrested four individuals last week, including one for unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years of age (sex act).

The APD also recovered several stolen item during its investigations.

On Saturday, September 3, APD officer Rodney Shelton received a call of a stolen truck on Sid Scott Drive.

Acting on a tip in connection to Shelton’s investigation, Officer Rick Stearns recovered a stolen vehicle from a residence on High Street that had been reported stolen from Pulaski County a few weeks ago.

A press release issued by the APD said once confronted at the scene of the stolen property, two suspects, Jeremy Albertson and David Carrender, fled the scene and an arrest warrant was issued in their names.

On Monday September 5, Officer Jim Guffey, while investigation the stolen truck from Pulaski County, recovered a stolen lawn mower, which led to the arrest of Wesley Rains.

Rains was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in the first degree, along with charges of unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years of age (sex act).

Additional information gathered by Guffey the following day led to the discovery of the stolen truck from Sid Scott Drive. The truck was found by Guffey and Officer Thomas Pendergrass on a property on Five Springs Church Road and the vehicle was completely burnt.

More information led to Police Chief Mark Bell, Assistant Police Chief Wayne Glover and Constable Gilbert Daniel to make a traffic stop on Lettered Oak Road and to arrest Albertson, Carrender and Yancey Wesley.

The individuals were pulling a wagon that had been stolen moments before the traffic stop and the wagon was identified by the owner.

Albertson was charged with receiving stolen property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, possession of controlled substance in the first degree first offense (meth), and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Carrender was charged with receiving stolen property auto greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000, fleeing and evading police in the second degree (on foot), receiving stolen property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, driving on a DUI suspended license first offense, and public intoxication.

Wesley was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and public intoxication. He also had a warrant served for failure to pay fines.

The suspect’s vehicle was impounded at the scene and the trailer was returned to its owner. The investigations are still active and ongoing with additional charges and arrests possible by the Albany Police Department.

Carrender, Albertson, Rains and Yancey were all lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

Wesley Rains



Jeremy D. Albertson



David A. Carrender

Yancey Wesley