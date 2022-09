The Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner banquet Thursday night at the Welcome Center.

Board members hosted the event with a dinner from Hunter’s Bar-B-Q, a benefit auction manned by Neal Realty and United Country and presented the Clinton County News with a Lifetime Business Award.

Local attorney and historian David Cross presented Al Gibson and Brett Gibson with the award, shown at left. Cross also emceed a Clinton County history trivia game during the banquet.