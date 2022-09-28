Multi-agency investigation results in arrest, recovery of stolen tractor

A joint investigation involving officers from the Albany Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the successful recovery of a stolen tractor and the arrest of the suspect in the case.

The investigation began on the evening of Monday, September 19, with a tip received by Officer Rodney Shelton of the Albany Police Department.

The tip stated that a Kabota tractor had been stolen from the Brown Street area and was currently located at a residence on Howard Marcum Road, off KY Highway 696, and a suspect was named at that time.

Acting upon the tip, Officer Shelton immediately began an investigation, which led to a search on Howard Marcum Road and the surrounding area.

Contact was made with the tractor’s owner, who was unaware of the theft at the time, and it was confirmed the tractor was, in fact, missing.

The tractor was described as a 4wd Kabota M9000, valued at approximately $30,000. Officer Shelton, Assistant Police Chief Wayne Glover, Constable Gilbert Daniel, and Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Johnson continued the search for the tractor and possible suspect into the night, but were unsuccessful in locating either.

The search and investigation were resumed the following morning by Sheriff Jeff Vincent and Sheriff-elect Ricky Marcum. Their efforts led them to the Duvall Valley area of the county, where they were able to successfully recover the stolen tractor and gather further evidence in the case.

Warrants were sought for the suspect and were issued. Another tip received by Officer Shelton and Constable Daniel during the search for the suspect led officers to a residence on Watagua Narvel Road in the Piney Woods community, where the arrest of the suspect and successful execution of the warrants were made by Officer Shelton, Constable Daniel, and Sgt. Jim Guffey.

Jeremy Albertson was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and two counts of contempt of court, libel/ slander, resistance to order (bond violation).

Jeremy Albertson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.