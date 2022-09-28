Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Whitney J. Claborn, 35, of Albany, was arrested on Thursday, Septemb er 22, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Claborn was charged with possession of marijuana, violation of an EPO/DVO,posseesion of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); assault second degree domestic violence.

Claborn was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Clifford Roy Kennedy, 37, of Albany, was arrested Friday, September 23, 2022, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent.

Kennedy was charged with receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; engaging in organized crime.

Kennedy was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Amy N. Burchett 31, of Albany, was arrested on Friday, September 23, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Burchett was charged with receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; engaging in organized crime; two counts of being a persistent felony offender.

Burchett was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

James D. Irwin, 49, of Albany, was arrested on Friday, September 23, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Irwin was arrested on an indictment warrant and was charged with first degree sexual abuse with the victim under the age of 12 .

Irwin was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Christopher C. Ayers, 34, of Albany, was arrested on Sunday, September 25, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey.

Ayers was arrested on an indictment warrant and was charged with rape, third degree; and being a persistent felony offender.

Ayers was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

