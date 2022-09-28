City takes delivery of new road maintenance equipment

Fall 2022 is here and winter is quickly approaching, meaning the possibility of snow and adverse weather in the near future.

This means local road crews will be on standby and sometimes busier than normal and need equipment to work with under adverse conditions.

Recently, the City of Albany began making equipment purchases to aid each department in its endeavors, including the purchase earlier this month of a much needed new tractor for the city street department.

That vehicle, an equipped New Holland tractor, arrived last Friday, September 23, just over two weeks after the Albany City Council had voted to make the purchase of the tractor.

Councilman Reed Sloan, at the council’s regular meeting on September 6, informed the mayor and council he had received two quotes on the new equipment, with the council eventually voting 5-1 to purchase the New Holland tractor from Maury County Equipment of Columbia, Tennessee.

ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money was used to make the total $66,900 purchase.

The new tractor is the New Holland Workmaster with cab, four-wheel drive and 3rd fctn. ($57,000); and includes a bush hog 6’ rotor/cutter ($5,000) and 78” grapple bucket ($4,900).

During the council meeting this month, they also discussed using the Covid relief (ARPA), and other funds to make priority equipment purchases needed in all departments.