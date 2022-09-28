Science in Play2Go exhibits now open





The Kentucky Science Center opened a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play 2Go exhibit Friday at the Clinton County Public Library.

Designed specifically for children ages eight and under, Science in Play2Go is built around the twin concepts of open-ended play and “loose parts” – materials that can be re-imagined in countless ways – allowing children to naturally develop 21st century learning and STEAM skills.

Science in Play2Go is provided free of charge to communities and participating libraries thanks to the support and partnership of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) and will be available for the next three months during normal library hours.

According to Mike Norman, Chief Executive Officer at the Kentucky Science Center, the program has reached more than 180,000 people.

“There are really some great skills for learning,” Norman said. “They can work together and collaborate with other children.”