Fiscal court approves Solid Waste Plan

Clinton Fiscal Court held a short called meeting on Monday afternoon, September 26, with all magistrates present and three items of business on the agenda–two of which were to be voted on.

The court meeting had originally been scheduled to include a discussion on a recent proposal by Clinton County to “buy-out” Cumberland County’s share of the Tri-County Animal Shelter.

That item, however, was unintentionally left off the agenda the call meeting, thus the court opted to discuss the matter at its next regular meeting next month.

Only items specified on the agenda at a special called session can be discussed or acted on.

A few weeks ago, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig made the pitch to the Cumberland County Fiscal Court about a possible buy-out of their share of the shelter, which first began as a three-way venture along with Wayne County. That county’s share was bought out several years ago, with Wayne County now having its own shelter.

Judge Craig has noted that the already over crowded shelter takes in one-half of the animals housed there from Cumberland County and feels if that county had a location for its own shelter, it would be more feasible for each county and free up space to take in more animals at each respective facility.

The court did take action during the brief special meeting, including a resolution to adopt the five-year Kentucky Solid Waste Management Plan, which will include the calendar years from 2023-2027.

The resolution states in part that the Clinton County Fiscal Court is required by KRS to submit an update of the Area Solid Waste Management Plan, and the Area is governed by the fiscal court.

The local Solid Waste Management Plan update sets the agenda for implementation of solid waste reduction and management for the years inclusive of 2023-27. Also, a Public Comment period on the Clinton County Solid Waste Management Plan was conducted by the county.

Judge Craig said the new five-year plan is basically the same as the past five-year period. By adopting the plan, the county agrees to support the updated plan, action plan, implementation plan and associated activities.

On a motion by Magistrate Mickey Riddle, the court voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

The court also heard an update on the proposed “Safe Houses” that have been federally funded through a FEMA.

Four safe house locations will be constructed, eventually, in various areas of the county. However, bids on the project construction had been advertised twice, with either no bids being received, or bids coming in over budget.

According to Judge Craig, FEMA has recommended the county advertise for “design and construction” of the safe houses. Magistrate Terry Buster made the motion to advertise the project for two weeks, which passed by unanimous vote.

Bids will be opened at the fiscal court’s next regular meeting.

The final item of business on the special meeting agenda required no action, as the court acknowledged receiving the Clinton County School District tax rates.

The school district rate was 45.70 per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property, each the same as the current year. The district also has a three percent tax on utilities and a watercraft rate set by the state.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, October 20, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the public.