Claywell arraigned on murder, other charges

An Albany man charged with murder in relation to a vehicle accident that claimed the life of another local resident was arraigned during the September term of Clinton Circuit Court.

Benjamin Claywell, 35, was arraigned on September 8 before Circuit Judge David L. Williams on charges of murder, DUI 4th or greater offense, driving on DUI suspended license 3rd offense, trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd or greater offense and four counts of 1st degree persistent felony offender.

Claywell is charged with the death of 35 year-old Ashley Barton, also of Albany, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.

According to law enforcement reports, the crash occurred in the early afternoon of Friday, July 29 of this year on KY Hwy. 558, five miles north of town.

The defendant was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup traveling south when Claywell lost control of the vehicle in a curve and traveled over an embankment, striking a tree.

Barton was pronounced deceased shortly following the accident, after being transported by Clinton County EMS to neighboring Wayne County Hospital in Monticello.

Claywell was taken to The Med Center at Albany and later arrested and lodged in the Clinton County Jail for murder and other charges related to the wreck.

The accident was investigated by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent.

During the arraignment proceeding, Claywell was determined eligible for the services of the Department of Public Advocacy and Attorney Brad Shuffett was appointed to represent the defendant.

The defense waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

A pretrial conference for Claywell was scheduled for Thursday, October 13 in Clinton Circuit Court.