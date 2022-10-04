Hicks named one of state’s top teachers

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was on hand in late September, to recognize Clinton County Middle School teacher Danielle Hicks among the group of Kentucky classroom teachers who were finalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. Hicks, a Clinton County Middle School Language Arts teacher, was one of four finalists for the honor.

That honor came last week when she and several other finalist for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award were recognized at a ceremony held in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award is given annually by the Kentucky Department of Eduction (KDE), and Hicks was one of four finalists for the award on the middle school level.

“These award-winning teachers represent more than 40,000 of their colleagues from every school district in Kentucky who continue to serve their students and the teaching profession,” said KDE Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “I congratulate them and thank all Kentucky teachers for their outstanding efforts every day to help prepare Kentucky’s students for successful futures.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was also present at the ceremony that Hicks attended with the other Teacher of the Year finalists in late September.

Hicks told the Clinton County News last week that she has just begun her 19th year of classroom teaching, noting that she was happy to add that she was instructing students “in beautiful Clinton County.”

Hicks also said that the bond and relationship she creates with the middle school students in her class,is her favorite aspect of classroom teaching.

“My favorite aspect of teaching is the relationship you form with your students and watching them grow,” Hicks said. “There is nothing better than reaching a student that is reluctant to learn and knowing that you had a role in changing that.”

Hicks is an 8th grade Language Arts teacher at Clinton County Middle School and is also the coach for the Clinton County High School Academic team.

She also noted that while she was lucky to have had several teachers who influenced her life and her eventual decision to become a classroom teacher herself, there was one individual who she remembers as having the most influence over her.

“I was so fortunate to have many teachers in my life that made me love school and love learning,” Hicks said. “I wanted to teach middle school specifically due to the influence that Mrs. Cheryl LeFever had on me. She not only taught me academic content, but she taught me how to be a better person–I wanted to be just like her. When she retired, I was actually hired for her position. The Lord seemed to work that out perfectly!”

As for being named one of the top teachers in Kentucky, Hicks said the honor was unexpected, but very much appreciated.

“I was speechless!” Hicks told the Clinton County News last week. “I love what I do every day. I love teaching kids. I never expected to be recognized in this way, and I was absolutely humbled.”

Hicks has received other awards during her career, including an early one that named her the Middle Grades Student Teacher of the Year, by Lindsey Wilson College Class of 2004.

Hicks, who was the Clinton County High School Class of 1999 Valedictorian, is the daughter of Dennis Flowers and Joyce Brown Martin.

She is married to Robert Hicks and they have two children, Paige (who is a college junior elementary education major) and Hunter.