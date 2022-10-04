Recent arrests include capture of escaped inmate

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrests last week, including the capture of an inmate who had escaped earlier from the Clinton County Jail.

Jeremy D. Albertson, 18, of Albany, Kentucky, who had been lodged in the Clinton County Jail on charges related to the theft of a farm tractor, escaped from the jail earlier last week and remained on the lam.

On Sunday, October 2, Albertson was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent with assistance from Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin and Albany Police Assistant Chief Wayne Glover.

Albertson was charged with escape 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police on foot; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albertson was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

In other arrests last week:

Gabriel Guthrie, 39, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Thursday, September, 29, 2022 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Ricky Marcum.

Guthrie was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).

Guthrie was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Nancy L. Hardin, 52, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday, October 2, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Hardin was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd degree.

Hardin was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

