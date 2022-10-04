Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Football Dawgs taking a well deserved break

It’s certainly been a long and hard season, so far, for Coach Rocky Tallent and company this season with the Football Dawgs taking another hard loss last Friday night in Brownsville.

Despite a promising early start that looked as if the Dawgs might turn things around on the gridiron against Edmonson County, the game quickly went south for Clinton County and when it was all said and done, the final scoreboard read 44-6 in favor of the Wildcats.

A long injury list has plagued the Bulldogs since the early weeks of the season, but hopefully there can be some healing in the next few days, with Clinton County looking ahead at a bye week.

The Dawgs won’t hit the gridiron in a game situation until Friday, October 14, when they go up against the Falcons of Monroe County, one of Clinton County’s District 3, 2A opponents.

Both teams will take Bulldog Field October 14 with a winless, 0-7 record, as the Falcons are looking at an off week this week as well, after coming off their own 44-14 loss in last Friday night’s outing against a common district opponent, Metcalfe County.

Metcalfe County leads District 3 at this point in the season with a perfect 7-0 record on the year against all opponents, 3-0 against district opponents with a game against Green County set for October 21.