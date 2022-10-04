Clinton County traveled to Edmonson County Friday night to take on District 3 rival the Wildcats.

The Dawgs came out strong in the first part of the game. Down 6-0, Clinton County came back and tied the score at six on a kickoff return by freshman Jayden Adkins.

Both teams went back and forth on possession and the game stayed tied until halfway through the second quarter.

We had some opportunities to take control of the game, but never could get going,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “Eventually the Wildcats got going and put up three more scores before the half. We were down 28-6 at the half and the second half was more of the same with some opportunities here and there, but unable to get anything going.”

Clinton County ended up losing the contest by a final score of 44-6.

“This was a big game for our team with major playoff implications. It would have really helped our chances of making the postseason with a victory, but with the loss puts us in a must win situation with Monroe in our last district game,” Tallent said.

With both teams having a bye week this week, Monroe County will travel to Bulldog Field on Friday, October 14, to take on the Dawgs.

“Monroe County is winless also, so if we can get a victory we can still make the postseason,” Tallent said. “It puts a ton of pressure on us for this one game where as if we could have won against Edmonson it would have took some of that pressure away.”

The Dawgs have been plagued with injuries this year, but Tallent said things are looking up in that department somewhat.

“We are starting to get some injured players back and look to get a few more back before the Monroe game,” Tallent said. “I think it would be a huge lift for our team to get some of those players back for that game. We have played well in spurts all year long, but have been unable to play a complete game all season up to this point.”

Clinton County’s game against Monroe will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Bulldog Field.