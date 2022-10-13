Council takes up tax, animal control, equipment needs

Albany City Council held another busy regular meeting last Tuesday, October 4, with five of six members present and several items being discussed, many being acted on.

The city, after tabling the issue in September, voted on setting the city tax rates for the coming year, opting to keep the rates unchanged.

Councilman Reed Sloan, in noting the current economic climate, said he felt the city could hold off another year, and made the motion to set the rates the same as its current year, with the motion being seconded by Councilman Joe Stockton, and passed by unanimous vote.

The tax rates for the city will remain at .18 cents per $100 assessed value on Real Estate and .20 cents on tangible property, motor vehicle and watercraft.

At the start of the meeting, under visitor comments, local resident Tony Boils addressed the council, requesting a small portion of Spring Street, that runs due south, be closed.

Boils noted that portion of the street, which he referred to as basically a “hole” with a short 35 foot area, would be used for some development that is in the planning.

Some council members were unaware that small portion was even a part of the street, and noted the right-of-way could be divided among the property owners.

Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher made the motion to begin the process of closing that small portion of the street, which passed without opposition.

Monarch Engineer David Bowles then gave a brief update on city related water projects, saying evaluation at the tank site in the Duvall Valley/Bald Rock area would be done later this month and work on the water treatment plant repair project was progressing.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig then addressed the council pertaining to the need for some type of assistance with the animal shelter, primarily requesting a city dog warden to help with bringing in animals from the city that are housed at the shelter.

Judge Craig gave the council a brief overview of the shelter numbers, saying it was currently at “full capacity” with 38 animals housed, including 11 cats. He further noted about half of the animals housed at the shelter are brought in from the city limits.

The judge also praised an organization that is helping to adopt animals that are brought to the shelter, saying about 500 animals were adopted last year.

Craig asked the mayor and council to consider hiring a city dog warden to work in conjunction with county employees at the shelter, noting any help the city could provide would be appreciated.

Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce and all council members agreed that help was needed and they would do so if feasible, and also discussed whether a part-time warden would suffice.

The council agreed to have the mayor look at the budget and determine what assistance could be given by the city with the animal shelter situation.

Wendy Holden with the Downtown Revitalization Committee then asked if some barrels could be placed along Cumberland Street during the Foothills Festival weekend to help with the trash problem that occurs following the annual event, saying “maybe it (trash barrels) will help some.”

Street Department Foreman Brooks Ferguson said the barrels could be placed along the street beginning Wednesday of this week.

Holden and other committee members also complimented the city on the fall decorations that have been placed around town.

In relation to the Festival, the council voted to close off the usual streets–Cumberland and Jefferson–for the annual event. The streets will begin being closed off late Thursday of this week through Saturday night.

The continuing discussion of needed equipment for various departments in the city was also on tap.

David Guffey and Jonathan Phillips with the water department each had a list of some needed items, along with some cost estimates for those items.

Funding for the equipment is coming from federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies.

Guffey gave the council an estimate on a road borer for $5,383, along with a list of other items that the water department could use. Councilman Sloan made a motion to purchase the road borer, which passed 5-0.

Phillips also presented a copied list of some equipment needed by the department, including a lead detector system, metal detector to find open valves, chlorine testers, and tapping kit.

He also said an air compressor was needed, but a new one would cost anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000 and take over six months to arrive. In the meantime, however, such compressors can be rented for use locally.

Councilman Stockton made the motion to purchase all the equipment on Phillips’ list, with the exception of an air compressor, with the motion passing unanimously.

Assistant Police Chief Wayne Glover also told the council the city could use a couple of new vehicles and other equipment, such as body cameras. Apparently the tasers the department needed have been ordered.

Councilman Stockton suggested the APD get quotes on the number of body cams needed, as well as laptops that will soon be required in police cruisers and present them to the council.

Officer Glover said he could have the quotes in the next couple of days, and the council also discussed the feasibility of possibly leasing police vehicles.

Bids were then opened on several items of surplus city property, including seven vehicles and a few hundred water meter regulators.

Councilman Leland Hicks made a motion to accept the high bid on each, which passed by unanimous vote.

The cumulative high bids on the vehicles was $3,186.29 and the sole bid on the approximately 350-400 regulators was $636, for a total of $4,452.29.

Trick-or-Treat hours for the city during Halloween were also set. On a motion by Thrasher, the council scheduled city limit trick-or-treating on Halloween night, Monday, October 31, from 5-8 p.m.

It was announced that the annual “Boo Fest” will be held at the VFW on Hopkins Street on Halloween, Monday, October 31, also from 5-8 p.m.

All persons interested in participating are welcome, either for handing out treats from vehicles or coming by with children during the event on Halloween night.

The 45 minute council meeting was then adjourned, with the council’s next regular meeting scheduled for November 1 at 5 p.m. in the conference room at City Hall.