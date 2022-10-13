Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, and criminal activity in general, which resulted in the following arrest last week:

Sidney H. Foster, 50, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday, October 4, 2022, by Albany Assistant Police Chief Wayne Glover.

Foster was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine); possession of a drug not in proper container; theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting).

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.