Two amendment choices will appear on November ballot

The November General Election is now less than a month away, and some local voters, as well as those across the state may be still unaware that two Kentucky Constitutional Amendment questions will appear for citizens to make a choice on.

Voters will cast a simple “yes” or “no” on each of the two questions–if they choose to vote on either or both amendments, and one of the questions will be a hot-button topic, that pertaining to the abortion rights issue.

Earlier this year, the United States Supreme Court overturned a 1970s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized most abortions nationwide.

In its ruling this past spring, the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion to the states, so each individual state makes its own decision on whether or not abortion will be legal, and, if so, to what extent.

The abortion related issue is Amendment 2 on the ballot, and reads simply as follows:

“Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”

Amendment 1 on the ballot pertains to General Assembly sessions, times, years, days, etc. and is very lengthy (almost a full type-written page). It includes a total of nine new proposed Sections to the Constitution, if passed.

The opening portion of Amendment 1 reads:

Are you in favor of amending the present Constitution of Kentucky to repeal sections 36, 42, and 55 and replace those sections with new sections of the Constitution of Kentucky to allow the General Assembly to meet in regular session for thirty legislative days in odd-numbered years, for sixty legislative days in even-numbered years, and for no more than twelve additional days during any calendar year if convened by a Joint Proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session of the General Assembly to extend beyond December 31; and to provide that any act passed by the General Assembly shall become law on July 1 of the year in which it was passed, or ninety days after passage and signature of the Governor, whichever occurs later, or in cases of emergency when approved by the Governor or when it otherwise becomes law under Section 88 of the Constitution?”

The Amendment then goes on to list the nine proposed Section changes.

(A copy of the 2022 November General Election Sample Ballot, including both Constitutional Amendment questions, is published entirely in this week’s Clinton County News.)

Voter registration books have now closed, as of this past Tuesday, October 11, for the general election. New voters will not be eligible to cast a ballot until the 2023 May primary.

With the upcoming November 8 election less than four full weeks away, Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins would like to remind eligible voters of the following upcoming election deadlines and other information.

* Last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot: Tuesday, October 25.

* Voting machine accuracy testing: Friday, October 21.

* In-person absentee voting in the County Clerk’s Office: Wednesday-Friday, October 26, 27 and 28 and Monday-Wednesday, October 31 and November 1 and 2. There is NO in-person absentee voting on Saturday, October 29, in accordance with state law.

* Early voting: Thursday-Saturday, November 3, 4, and 5 from 9-5 p.m. at the Welcome Center, Community Center, and South KY RECC. Anyone can vote, no excuse necessary.

There is NO voting on Monday, November 7.

* Election Day: Tuesday, November 8, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Welcome Center, Community Center, and South KY RECC.

Absentee ballots must be back to the Clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on Election Day.

Anyone with questions or needing information about the upcoming general election may contact the Clinton County Clerk’s Office or call during normal business hours at (606) 387-5943.