Big upgrades at ‘The Castle’





The gymnasium at Clinton County High School, “The Castle”, is currently undergoing upgrades that will give the facility not only a new look, but years of service for the future. After the installation this summer of a new roof for the structure, crews are busy this week installing new bleachers that are replacing all of the old, wooden bleachers that were original to the early 1970s constructed gym. The new bleachers will be similar to the plastic bleachers currently in place on the lower ends of the gym, and will be on the north end lower level, both upper levels and on the west end. Installation of the seating units began this week, after the support system was installed last week.