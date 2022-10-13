Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Football Dawgs are hosts for the final time in 2022

The Bulldogs, after a well-deserved and much-needed bye week break, will take the field again Friday night for the eighth time this season.

Playing host to Monroe County on Bulldog Field, Clinton County will hopefully have had a chance to heal up from a long list of injuries that have plagued the Dawgs since early in the season, and ever since.

Both the Bulldogs and the Falcons will be trying to pick up win #1 as both squads are heading into the game with 0-7 records.

The District 3 (2A) matchup will see both squads coming off of bye weeks, with Clinton County’s most recent game being the 44-6 loss at the hands of district opponent Edmonson County, while Monroe County last faced district foe Metcalfe County (7-0, 3-0) to take the 41-14 defeat.

Cheer on the Runnin’ Dawgs

With an all away schedule of meets each year, local fans don’t get many chances to cheer on one of the least heralded Clinton County High School squads, the Runnin’ Dawgs Cross Country team.

Get up early and head toward the Clinton County Courthouse Square where the Foothills Festival 5K Run will finish as runners cross the finish line at Dyer Drug Co.

While there will be runners of all ages competing, most members of the Clinton County High School and Middle School Cross Country teams will be sporting blue and white jerseys as they start at Mountain View Recreation Park.

Starting time for the Foothills 5K is 8:00 a.m.