Groce takes third in Cumberland meet

Clinton County High School Runnin’ Dawg Jed Groce picked up a third place finish recently competing in the Cumberland Cross Country meet.

Groce is shown above, shortly after finishing the race.

Melissa Ramsey, CCHS Cross Country Coach, told the Clinton County News that Groce ran an outstanding race.

“He was about four seconds behind the second place runner,” Ramsey told the Clinton County News this week. “It was very close and exciting, he did awesome, it was a great race.”

Most of the local Cross Country team members can be seen this Saturday morning competing in the Foothills Festival 5K event that gets started at 8:00 a.m. from Mountain View Recreation Park.