Orestus Flowers

, 102, of Burkesville, Kentucky ,passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville.

He was born in the Shipley Community of Clinton County, Kentucky, the son of Henry Landon and Myra Davidson Flowers. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, was an Army Veteran of World War II, having served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, Northern Solomons, South Philippines Liberation. He was a trucker and a former owner and manager of Houchen’s Market # 23 and served families at Norris-New Funeral Home for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents ,he was preceded in death by his grandson, Rodney Smith; sister, Nora Cash; brothers, Ervin Flowers and Roy Flowers; an infant sister and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Bruton) Flowers; daughters, Beverly Kaye (Samuel) Hoyt of Knoxville, Tennessee, Freda Carol (Jim) Crawford, and Robin Flowers (Bill) Taylor, both of Burkesville; grandchildren, Corey (Shannon) Smith of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Whitney (Chelsea) Sewell of Roanoake, Virginia, Summer (Brad) Watson of Glasgow, Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Blaine, Mason, Madison, Brynn, Samuel, Elijah, and Eden Joy; several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville. Burial followed in Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Liberty Cemetery Fund of the Liberty Methodist Church, and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville was in charge of arrangements.

