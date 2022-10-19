School board work session sees several issues discussed, resolved

Clinton County Board of Education held its monthly work session Thursday, October 13, with four of five members present for the relatively brief 20 minute session.

Superintendent Dr. Paula Little conducted the session, which included items that were to be voted on at the board’s regular business meeting this past Monday. Other updates and announcements were made.

Finance Director Courtney Norris gave the finance report. Following the report, she also announced that a McDonald’s grant had been awarded that will allow for the continuation of a culinary arts class to be taught at Clinton County High School.

Dr. Little then commented on the first Staff Attendance Rewards day that was recently held. That event rewarded all staff members for perfect attendance through the first quarter of the school year.

The superintendent also announced a Veterans’ Day lunch that will be hosted by the district the day prior to Veterans’ Day. Little noted people, including board members, all veterans, members of the VFW and others, would be invited.

Little also briefly discussed Retired Teachers Association Week, saying it was proclaimed locally this year as well to honor Clinton County’s retired teachers, some of whom are now substitutes in the district.

Retired Teachers Association Week is underway this week.

Superintendent Little also reviewed the Superintendent Effectiveness Standard 2: Instructional Leadership initiative.

Little said that teachers from Kindergarten (at the ECC) and first grade (at AES) had been evaluating what each grade was teaching, in hopes of learning the best options for teaching children at those grade levels.

It also is a means to help children transition from one school facility to another at a young age.

Dr. Little also added she had been going to each school and visiting with principals and staff “in the classroom” noting the importance of principals knowing what is going on inside the classrooms at their respective schools.

Little also gave a short update on school facilities, some cosmetic work being done, and an update on the bleachers at CCHS.

The remaining topics included items that were on the regular business meeting agenda to be voted on the following week.

During the public comment period, one person spoke to the superintendent and board members.

Retired district Technology Director Sid Scott referred to the board’s September meeting, in which the district’s Technology Department Bill Stillwell Award.

Scott said he was proud to see our district receive the award, saying the Technology Department had a phenomenal team and wished to reiterate how proud he was of them.

Following the public comment period, the meeting was adjourned.

(Details on the board’s business meeting held Monday night can be found beginning on page 1.)