Recently retired teachers recognized at Monday’s school board meeting

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting Monday, October 17, with all members present and a shorter than usual agenda.

All members were present for the 20 minute session, which saw retirees and one student recognized, and the board proclaiming Retired Teachers’ Appreciation Week.

Other routine items of business were also voted on during Monday’s business meeting.

After roll call and adopting the board agenda as presented, Superintendent Dr. Paula Little presented plaques to two school staff secretaries who have recently retired, including Carol Parrigin, a long-time assistant to the superintendent at the Central Office and Charlotte McFall, who worked many years as a secretary to different principals at the Clinton County Middle School.

One student was also recognized at the meeting.

Senior Lex Marcum has been named this year’s winner of the Yes I Can! Award in the area of Technology by the Kentucky Council of Exceptional Children.

The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children is a non-profit organization supporting more than 400 special education teachers and administrators across Kentucky.

The Yes I Can! Awards honor children and youth with disabilities from across the state who excel at school and in the community.

Lex, who is the son of Chris and Ammie Marcum, will attend the Yes I Can! Awards ceremony during the Exceptional Children’s Conference in Louisville in November.

The board then heard the monthly finance report from Finance Director Courtney Norris and attendance report from Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York.

On the latter report, the DPP noted due to Fall Break, a full monthly report was not available, but she gave a year-to-date statistical report on each school, with the ECC, AES, and CCMS being about 91 percent and CCHS at slightly over 90 percent attendance thus far for the year.

Although the numbers are lower than average, it was noted the district was still recovering from past COVID years and working on ways to improve attendance district-wide as the school years moves along.

Following the reports, the board unanimously, on a motion by Gary Norris, voted to proclaim “Retired Teachers’ Appreciation Week” in Clinton County.

A few retired teachers were on hand at the meeting when the proclamation was passed.

Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Appreciation Week was proclaimed by the 2014 Kentucky General Assembly.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, Kentucky’s retired teachers have devoted their careers to the education and training of literally thousands and thousands of Kentucky’s youth, and;

“…have retrained and/or provided primary educational opportunities to hundreds of adults in the state, and;

“…rendered valuable services in diverse leadership roles in their communities and institutions throughout their careers and continue to render such services as retirees, and;

“…represent the profession, which is given the basic responsibility for launching the careers of state and national leaders and for laying the foundation for the welfare of all members of our society, and;

“…toiled ceaselessly to improve the quality of life in the state and the nation; and;

“…represent a tremendous pool of experience and training which remains dedicated to the betterment of society everywhere, and;

“…represent a loyal, patriotic, and concerned citizenry.

“Now, therefore, we, Clinton County Board of Education, do hereby proclaim October 17-23, 2022 as Retired Teachers’ Appreciation Week.

In other business, the school board:

* Approved the annual District Staffing Document.

* Approved the KETS first offer of assistance. This year’s funds, which are specified for technology equipment, Et al, are in the amount of approximately $18,000 plus.

* On a motion by board member Kevin Marcum, voted to purchase two additional buses for the bus fleet, with the vehicles recommended by the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education), at a combined cost of $264,796.00.

Superintendent Little noted that on the bus purchases, Finance Director Norris has determined the buses, which are air conditioned, could be obtained with federal ESSER (Covid relief) monies, meaning no out-of-pocket cost to the district on this round of bus purchases.

* On a motion by board member Ronald Albertson, they voted unanimously to approve shortened school days for a total of 13 students with disabilities.

* On a motion by Norris, the board approved an agreement with Bluegrass Professional Counseling for three local students who requested counseling for services from that agency.

* Also on a motion by Norris, consent agenda items were approved, including previous meeting minutes, payment of bills, subsequent disbursements and leave of absence.

With no public comments being made, the brief meeting was adjourned.

The next school board work session is scheduled for Thursday, November 17, and next regular business meeting for Monday, November 21. Both sessions begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West and open to the public.