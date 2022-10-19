Foothills XLII: One of the best, ever!





The 42nd Foothills Festival is now in the history books and it will go down as one of the best attended Foothills in history.

With beautiful fall weather staying in the Albany and Clinton County area for the entire weekend schedule, people came out by the thousands to take in the Foothills lineup of events and entertainment.

This week the Clinton County News provides one final look at the party that most of us enjoyed last weekend with a host of photos throughout this issue – we hope our readers enjoy this collection of Foothills memories.

The photos on the front page show a few of the scenes that were the most memorable, including at top, one of the largest crowds ever seen for the Saturday afternoon Lip Sync on Cumberland Street.

Above left, taking first place in the Lip Sync Open category, Hannah Smith, right, and Kendall Hay performed a tribute to Loretta Lynn and in this segment, Smith portrayed Lynn while Hay stood in for Conway Twitty.

Above, the Foothills Festival Parade, known as one of the best small town parades anywhere, didn’t disappoint in 2022, with a nearly 90 minute span that pleased fans start to finish.

At left, returning to the Foothills Festival musical lineup, well-known regional band Exile played in front of another packed street Friday night.

Hats off to this year’s Foothills Festival Planning Committee for a job well done, and again, we look forward to 2023 when we again invite the world to Albany and Clinton County to . . .“Come See It Our Way!”



