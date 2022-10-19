Lola Mae Mills-Cross, 80, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away October 11, 2022 at Henry Community Health.

She was born in Clinton County in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Addison and Ruby Jewell Hudson Mills. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include four children, Kathy Jo Cross-Hurst, Sharon (Kenny) Harmon, Vickie Clayborn and James William Cross (fiancé, Amy); one sister, Neldia Dorine Daniel; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two step-great-grandchildren, two step-great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Shelby Cross, son-in-law, Johnny Lee Clayborn; three sisters, Ella Mauzie Ferguson, Opal Ruth Dixon and Lucille Rigney; and two brothers, Samual J. Mills and James Earl “Jay” Mills.

Services were held Friday, October 14, 2022, at noon, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Kenny Lyons officiating. Burial followed at Green Hills Memory Gardens. Express condolences or share a memory at www.hinsey-brown.com.