Golda Christine Neal Sells, 92, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

She is the daughter of the late Albert Neal and Nora Little Neal. She was of Christian faith and a retired school teacher.

She was survived by a daughter, Alice Sells; a son, Dr. Gary (Pam) Sells’;three grandchildren, Jason, Meagan and Natalie; seven great-grandchildren, Natsuki, Koki, Addison, Taylor, Molly, Haylie and Lincoln; one sister, Allen Beaty. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Sells; three sisters, Betty Ann Bilbrey, Roselle Pryor and Margie Pittman; two brothers, Hollis Neal and Earnest “Tince” Neal.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM from the Brown Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tim Beaty, Bro. Stacy Evans and Bro. Keith Pryor officiating. Burial followed in Vann’s Branch (Government) Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.brownfuneralchapel.com. Special care provided by Brown Funeral Chapel of Byrdstown, Tennessee.