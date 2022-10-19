Jacob “Jake” G Mayes

Jacob Glen Mayes, 30, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

He was from Avon, Indiana, and a member of Plainfield Christian Church.

Jake is survived by his wife, Arika and daughter, Rylee; his parents, David and Jethonia “Tonna” Norris Mayes; paternal grandmother, Mattie Mayes,;maternal grandfather, Billy Norris; a brother, Jeremy (Morgan) Mayes; and four nieces.

A memorial service was held Friday, October 14, 2022 in the Plainfield Christian Church.

Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, Indiana.

