Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Football Dawgs will finish 2022 season on the road

Our Bulldogs came up short again Friday night, dropping a 37-20 decision on Bulldog Field at the hands of Monroe County.

The loss Friday night means that Clinton County will finish the season without a district win, meaning that the Dawgs will not advance into the post-season playoff games when this regular season comes to an end at the end of October.

Still, Clinton County, 0-8, has two more regular season games to play, both on the road, including the game this Friday night in Butler County, facing the Bears.

Butler brings a 6-2 record into Friday night’s contest with Clinton County and are coming off of 27-21 win over Todd County Central.

Butler, like Clinton County, is a 2A team but competes in District 3.

Kickoff for Friday night’s contest is set for 7:00 p.m. and it should be a great night for high school football over in Morgantown.

Expect clear skies but cool temperatures at kickoff in the low 50s, dropping to the upper 40s by the end of the game.

Friday night’s opponent is the last 2A team the Dawgs will go up against this season as we end our year on the gridiron the following Friday night, October 28, facing the 1A Paris Greyhounds, in Paris.

Runnin’ Dawgs were out early Saturday

Saturday’s annual running of the Foothills Festival 5K, as I noted last week, included several runners dressed in blue uniforms from our Clinton County High School and Middle School Cross Country teams.

Runnin’ Dawg Jed Groce crossed the finish line in front of all Foothills runners to take the overall title with a time of 18:45. Not far behind him was CCHS Cross Country Coach Melissa Ramsey, with a time of 24:05.

Congratulations to all of the Cross Country runners on your effort Saturday in front of a hometown crowd.

Meet the Bulldogs

Clinton County High School Athletic Director Darrell Thompson informed me last week that the date for Meet the Bulldogs has been confirmed and the event that marks the kickoff to our high school basketball season will be held on Friday, November 11.

More details will be given here as they become available, but that’s also the night we welcome three new members to the Basketball Wall of Fame, Wayne Stearns, Katresa Collins and Mark Thrasher.

Thoughts and prayers to a Bulldog leader

Word came Tuesday morning from his wife, Trisha, that former CCHS Football Coach Jamie Miller suffered a heart attach Monday evening and was being treated and recouping at Vanderbilt.

Miller has long been a part of the Bulldog athletic program since they returned to Clinton County several years ago.

In addition to his past presence on the football field, he has long been a fixture with our crew at the basketball Official Table, working as one of the Official Timers during games.

Get well soon Miller!