Foothills XLII: One last look back!

Our community is still buzzing over the success last week of the 42nd Foothills Festival and the joy and fun the event brought to the downtown area once again.

Scattered throughout this week’s issue are several more photos taken by the Clinton County News photographers Al Gibson and Brett Gibson for your enjoyment as we offer one final look at the 2022 Foothills Festival.

One of the highlights of this year’s fall celebration was the appearance of the East Bound and Down crew during the Friday Foothills parade, as well as during the Saturday Foothills Car Show.

The impersonators of the main characters from the Smokey and the Bandit movie series were a crowd pleasing act everywhere they appeared during the Foothills.

Sponsored by Kelly Latham and her ReMax Real Estate firm, the group made one final appearance during Saturday’s lineup of Foothills events, taking the stage at the Lip Sync Contest, shown at left, to bid Albany and Clinton County “so long” before leaving the area.

Enjoy this week’s lineup of Foothills Festival photo memories, until next year when we do it all again,

“Come See It Our Way!”