‘Boo-Fest’, other trick or treatin opportunities set for Monday evening

One of the favorite times of the year, especially for children, is upon us. Halloween is next Monday, October 31, and ghosts and goblins will be out in force in the early evening hours.

A reminder to children and parents alike, official Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours have been designated by the Albany City Council as being from 5 to 8 p.m. local time.

The VFW and other locations in and around Albany and Clinton County will be having “one-stop” events for children who wish have convenient means for trick or treating on Halloween evening.

VFW ‘Boo-Fest’ format change to walk-through

The Annual Boo Fest will once again be held at the VFW Post in Albany and this year’s format will be a little different than last year’s event.

This year, Post Commander Jason Warinner said the event will be a walk-through event instead of a drive-through event as it was last year.

With more than 600 kids in attendance last year, Warinner hopes to have even more this year.

“Businesses and individuals are welcome to set up,” Warinner said. “We will be setting up around the fence to pass out candy.”

The event will take place on Halloween night from 5-8 p.m.

Traditional trick or treating still an option

Trick-or-Treaters are asked to adhere to these designated hours and those who wish to accept children on Halloween at their private homes are urged to leave outside (porch) lights lit and yards, porches, etc. clear of debris or items that may cause accident or injury to others.

As tradition goes, the Clinton County News, using tips from various safety organizations, offer the following safety tips for kids, parents and motorists to be aware of on this busy night.

Safe Treats: Eating sweets is a big part of Halloween fun. If you’re concerned about food safety, there are some things you should know.

* Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.

* Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.

* In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept–or eat–anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

* Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys.

* Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers and throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Here’s a scary statistic: Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Lack of visibility because of low lighting at night also plays a factor in these incidents.

Keep these tips in mind when your children are out on Halloween night:

* A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

* If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you.

* Agree on a specific time children should return home.

* Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.

* Instruct children to only travel in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

* Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

Safety Tips for Motorists:

* Watch for children on roadways, medians and curbs.

* Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

* At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

* Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.

Costumes:

* Plan costumes that are bright and reflective; make sure that shoes fit well; look for “flame resistant” on the costume labels; consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks; hats should fit properly to prevent them from sliding over eyes and blocking; avoid any sharp or long swords, canes, or sticks as a costume accessory.

At Home:

* Do not use decorative lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional. Getting decorative contact lenses without a prescription is both dangerous and illegal.

* Consider using a flashlight or glow stick instead of a candle to light your pumpkin. Do not place candlelit pumpkins on a porch or any path where visitors may pass close by.

At Home:

* Remove tripping hazards to keep your home safe for visiting trick-or-treaters; check outdoor lights; sweep wet leaves from sidewalks and steps; restrain pets.

Kids and Animal Bites:

Masks and costumes change how people look and smell to a pet, so even familiar people may become frightening.

Although most animals are friendly, some can be dangerous. More than any other age group, children between the ages of five and nine are the victims of animal bites–about 5% of all children of this age are bitten by an animal every year. Children ages 9 to 14 are next in line as the most frequent victims of animal bites. As a parent, you have ultimate responsibility for your child’s safety around any animal–including your own pets, neighborhood pets, and wild animals.

On the Trick-or-Treat Trail:

* Always accompany young children on your neighborhood rounds; only go to homes with a porch light on; review with children how to call 9-1-1; know how to reduce your child’s risk of a pedestrian injury–the most common injury to children on Halloween.

While trick-or-treating, if no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

Never cut across yards or use alleys, and only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks.

Never cross between parked cars or out of driveways and don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops doesn’t mean others will.

Here is wishing everyone, whether it be the kids or kids at heart, a fun and safe Halloween.