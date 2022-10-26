Fiscal court has busy meeting

Clinton County Fiscal Court held a rather long and busy regular meeting last Thursday, October 20, with all court members present.

Several topics of discussion were on the agenda and several actions were taken during the over one hour long meeting. Among the most prevalent items discussed were some early action pertaining to the animal shelter, the purchase of two ambulances and again, no bids being received on the construction of four proposed safe houses in the county.

The lengthy session began with routine business and a presentation from a fire protection company.

The court acknowledged receiving the treasurer’s report, voted to approve the monthly report and approved payment of claims and bills.

They also approved, on separate motions, three cash transfers totaling $34,645. From the Occupational Fund checking account were two transfers including $20,000 to the jail account and $10,000 to the ambulance account and $4,645.00 from the ARPA account was deposited to the general checking account. The latter was a reimbursement from the VFW from funds they received from the county from the federal relief monies.

Two representatives from a fire protection service company out of Bowling Green, then made a brief presentation to the court pertaining to services they offer in the area of supplying fire protection to county facilities, such as fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, etc.

They noted the company had over 200 locations nationwide, employing thousands of people who were all licensed and certified in their positions.

They asked the court for the opportunity to come in and look around to see what they could provide and possibly to save the county money as well. They also said they had already toured some facilities, including the jail.

Magistrate Terry Buster asked if the county would have to submit a bid for their work, with the reps saying no, they did not deal in contracts, but by handshake, adding if the county was not satisfied with their service, they (county) would not be tied to a contract to finish paying off.

Magistrate Ray Marcum asked if the county already had a contract with another provider and would that have to be dealt with.

At the end of the presentation, Magistrate Mickey Riddle made a motion to have the company get back to the court with an estimate, look into the current contract, and if the estimate is lower, see if the county could get out of the current contract and take other bids. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

Discussion then turned to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, with Judge/Executive Ricky Craig saying to the magistrates that “(Clinton) County needs to be on its own.” He added the shelter is currently ‘bombarded’ with animals, and apparently about half of those are from neighboring Cumberland County, which is currently partnering with Clinton County.

Judge Craig said he had previously talked with Cumberland County’s judge/executive and fiscal court about the matter and proposed a buy-out of the facility.

Craig recommended the court have County Attorney Michael Rains write a letter to the Cumberland County Fiscal Court, asking them to work with Clinton County on a deal which would allow Cumberland County to house animals until July 2023. A motion to that effect was made by Magistrate Gary Ferguson and passed unanimously.

Judge Craig noted that Cumberland County will have a new judge/executive in January and wants to give Cumberland County time to find its own animal shelter facility and work with the next court to work out a buy-out plan.

The judge also noted Cumberland County is currently supplying a part-time, 20 hour per week employee to help at the local shelter and hopes to provide one additional part-time employee there.

The court then approved a motion to advertise for the Davis Road Extension and on a motion by Riddle, approved a line item amendment to the County Clerk’s Office budget. The budget amendment, according to County Clerk Nathan Collins, does not affect the bottom line amount of the total budget for the year.

The Clinton County Extension Service board had presented four nominees to fill two three-year term seats on that board. Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn moved to approve April Speck and Sandra Pharis as members, which passed unanimously.

Safe Houses were again discussed, as bids had been advertised for engineering and construction previously, and again no bids were received.

Judge Craig said he would have to call FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), which is funding the project, to see what the next step will have to be.

Apparently there is no time limit on the grant money received for the four proposed safe houses.

Clinton County Emergency Management Director Lucas Abner also spoke on the safe house issue, noting the problem was not the money, but the specifications the project entails. “When you deal with FEMA, it’s a lengthy process,” he said.

Abner also noted the agency was currently involved with issues like the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other area disaster situations.

The county has been receiving extensions on the project and it was noted that other counties were experience the same type hold-ups. Abner said it took Cumberland County about four years from the time they were first approved to actually have their facilities constructed.

Abner then gave the EMS report for the past two months, saying the average per run cost was $419.62. In some good news, he noted the new billing company used by the county has “almost doubled” the collection rates for the ambulance service.

Also, the Medicare run percentage in 2023 is due to increase by 8.7%, Abner noted.

The EMS director then presented ambulance bids, one on a 2024 Chevy gas engine type and remounting.

Two boxes and refurbishing of two trucks will increase the fleet to four brand new trucks and a new motor in another, he added.

The only slight hold back is that it will take 18 to 20 plus months to get the chassis for the vehicles.

Abner said in all the years he has been at the EMS,this was the “best fleet we have ever had. I’m happy we have dependable trucks now.”

Magistrate Terry Buster made the motion to bid on the ambulances–which will be funded with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, which passed by unanimous vote.

Due to a conflict for a conference next month, Magistrate Gary Ferguson made a motion to change the November meeting date to Tuesday, November 22, at 4 p.m., making it a called session. Bids on the ambulances are scheduled to be opened at that meeting.

Judge Craig then said an old voting house was to be renovated for a coroner’s office and said the new incoming coroner, Lonnie Scott would need a better vehicle to make any necessary transports.

Magistrate Gary Ferguson made a motion to purchase a 2017 Dodge, which has 93,000 miles, at a cost of $18,500.00 for the coroner’s use. Motions were also made to make the purchase with ARPA funds and transfer those funds to the general account, with all motions passing 6-0.

Some additional costs for accessories for the vehicle may be incurred.

On a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, the court voted to accept the estimate of $17,878 from Omega Roofing for roofing repairs to the Clinton County Jail. That project will also be paid via ARPA funds with money transferred from the ARPA to general fund account.

On a motion by Magistrate Ferguson, the court then voted to look for a smaller truck to purchase for the animal shelter.

Magistrate Lowhorn then brought up the seemingly never ending issue of stolen or destroyed county road signs, which is not only expensive to taxpayers, but a creates a dangerous situations when emergency personnel need to find a specific location.

The magistrate estimated such theft of signs costs the county between $30 and $50 thousand per year.

County Attorney Rains said that in court, it would be assessed by the cost of the sign stolen. For example, a $500 sign amount could be a nine month sentence and a misdemeanor, but over $1,000 is considered a felony offense.

He continued that anyone caught could be charged and through KRS statutes made to pay restitution for the signs value.

Lowhorn said the signs need to be marked somewhere. “It’s gonna cost somebody their life,” he said.

Road signs cost around $100 each to replace, and Magistrate Marcum noted that some locations have begun “painting” road signs onto the highway pavement in lieu of putting up signs that can be taken down.

EMS Director Abner, insofar as safety, also noted that all individual homeowners should post a “numerical” number at their specific location to help emergency personnel locate them.

Judge Craig then asked, “Can we do something about littering too?”

Rains said that criminal littering is a Class A misdemeanor and also had some simple suggestions in helping catch culprits on both fronts for concerned citizens, “use your cell phone cameras.”

During the discussion, it was noted that actually, “catching people in the act” was the most difficult problem for law enforcement.

Following discussion on the road sign theft problem, Magistrate Ferguson made a motion to look into purchasing a 4wd vehicle for the EMS, not to exceed $15,000. All court members voted yes.

Finally, Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent, who is retiring from law enforcement at the end of the year, addressed the court.

Vincent said his department currently has eight pursuit vehicles and noted a new Dodge Durango would be passed along to the next sheriff.

The sheriff said his office has expended $84,000 for two new vehicles to pass along to the next administration, and his office has still continually been able to return fees to the county each fiscal year.

Vincent credited those accomplishments to his office staff and cooperation from the fiscal court.