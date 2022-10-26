Volley Dawgs fall in district championship





The Clinton County Lady Bulldogs fell last Tuesday night to Russell County in the finals of the district championship at Metcalfe County. The Lady Volley Dawgs were defeated in five games.

Clinton County went on to play Warren East in the Regional Tournament Monday night, but fell in three games, 25-4, 25-19 and 25-18. The Lady Dawgs finished with a 21-16 season.

In the top photo, the Volley Dawgs are shown with its runners-up trophy from the district tournament. McKenna Moons and Sadie Moons were named to the All-District Team. Photos by Amanda Messer