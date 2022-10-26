Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Congrats to our Volley Dawgs

Congratulations are in order to our Lady Volley Dawgs volleyball team after picking up runner-up trophy last week in the 16th District Tournament.

The runner-up title came in a down to the wire match against the Lady Lakers of Russell County in which they lost 3-2, losing the first two sets and coming back to win the next two, to force the tie-breaker set (25-23, 21-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-11).

Clinton County finished regular season play with a 20-14 record before they went in to last week’s district tournament play, picking up win over Monroe County in opening round action before losing to Russell County in the championship round.

The Volley Dawgs earned the right to advance to this week’s 4th Regional Tournament this week in Bowling Green, where on Monday night they went up against 15th District Champions Warren East.

Unfortunately, our Lady Dawgs lost to Warren East Monday night, 3-0, but are still to be congratulated on a tremendously successful season.

Dawgs will end gridiron season in Paris

Clinton County’s Bulldogs will travel to the Bluegrass region of Kentucky for their final game of the 2022 football season.

Still hoping to pick up their first win of the year, the Dawgs have been injury laden from the git-go and have taken it on the chin all season long.

Clinton County will travel to Paris for the final game of 2022 for the Dawgs, taking on the Greyhounds for what will be a 6:30 p.m. Central time kickoff.

Paris, a 1A squad, will bring a 6-3 record into Friday night’s contest, coming off of back to back losses to Bishop Brossart and Sayre, 13-38 and 12-15, respectively

Weather wise, it should be a great night for high school football, with temperatures forecast to be in the upper 50s at kick-off.

Just to be safe, be prepared for a chance of rain, which isn’t predicted to arrive in the area until sometime Saturday, but remember, it is still Kentucky weather we’re talking about.