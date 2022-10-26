Dawgs fall to Butler County Friday night, 61-0

Clinton County traveled to Butler County Friday night in what ended up as a 61-0 loss and Clinton County’s ninth loss of the season.

“The Dawgs came out and hit early, but were over matched pretty quickly last Friday night at Butler County,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “We came out and hit hard and showed some grit against a very good team. We put them behind the sticks on early downs several times, but a play here or missed tackle there also seemed to rear its head and Butler County jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead.”

Tallent said his defense played well and his offense showed promise early during the game.

“We played decent defensively for about a quarter and a half and offensively we moved the ball pretty well to that point as well, getting several first downs and moving the ball some, but we’re just unable to put up any points,” Tallent said. “About midway through the second quarter, we threw a interception that they returned for a touchdown and after that our heads seemed to drop and moral went down. As injuries started to pile up again for us late in the second quarter, we didn’t play as well defensively and couldn’t get anything going offensively and found ourselves in a 34-0 hole at the half.”

The second half was much the same as Clinton County fumbled on the opening drive of the second half. The Dawgs gave up several more scores including another interception returned for a touchdown.

“It was their senior night and they came out with a lot of grit and determination and we matched that early, but with the combination of injuries and lack of execution on our part the game got out of hand pretty early,” Tallent said.

The Dawgs will be back in action this Friday night against the Greyhounds of Paris, set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.