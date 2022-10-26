Dan Flowers, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Mary Harlan Flowers and a member of Caney Branch Baptist Church.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kendrick Flowers, Carl Flowers, and Alva Flowers.

He is survived by one son, Russell (Cynthia) Flowers, of Rockfield, Kentucky, and one granddaughter, Trudy Flowers.

Services were held Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. Rick Cross officiating.

Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.